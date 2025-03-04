Truist Financial Corp Has $486,000 Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

