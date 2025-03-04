Truist Financial Corp Has $546,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 28.5% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,177,000 after buying an additional 375,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,981,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 259,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.