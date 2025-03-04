Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,274,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 314,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,065.6% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 140,006 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 122,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.