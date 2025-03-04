Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 283.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.5% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.