Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,402 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $82.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.