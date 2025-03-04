Truist Financial Corp Purchases 887 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,118,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonfire Financial purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $812.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

