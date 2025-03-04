Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,008,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,087 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 235,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,122,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,169,000 after buying an additional 63,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 9.6 %

BBIN stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.