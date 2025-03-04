Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 14,612 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS UNOV opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 783,100 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $156,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,680,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,536,025.40. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,286,329 shares of company stock valued at $236,040.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

