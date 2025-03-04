Truist Financial Corp Sells 142 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 86,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,123,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NULG opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

