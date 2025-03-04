Truist Financial Corp Sells 228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPVU. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 185,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

