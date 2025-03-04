Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,268 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIPS. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 584,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 266.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 1,198.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

