Truist Financial Corp Sells 608 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $76.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

