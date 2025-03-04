Truist Financial Corp Sells 972 Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYSA opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations.

