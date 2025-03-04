Truist Financial Corp Sells 990 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

