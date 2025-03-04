Truist Financial Corp Takes $507,000 Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

