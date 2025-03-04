UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,535,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $71,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2,050.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after buying an additional 2,265,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 774,770 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

