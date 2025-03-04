Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $413,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at $109,785,600. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,990 shares of company stock worth $1,037,092. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

