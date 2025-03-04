Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,600,000 after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UA opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

