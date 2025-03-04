UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.66. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 197,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 699,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UWM by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 177,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 114,106 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

