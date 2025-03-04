Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

