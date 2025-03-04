Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,861,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 318,099 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $4,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

