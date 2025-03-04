Vivid Seats (SEAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.5 %

SEAT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

