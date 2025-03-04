Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,850.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

