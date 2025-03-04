VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at VYNE Therapeutics

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,298.24. This represents a 41.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYNE

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.