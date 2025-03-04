Wedbush Weighs in on eBay’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for eBay’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

EBAY opened at $65.22 on Monday. eBay has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in eBay by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

