Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6,800.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.