What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ALHC Q4 Earnings?

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCFree Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s FY2029 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

ALHC stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,624,050.84. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,002 shares of company stock worth $5,772,726. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.