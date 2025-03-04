What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ALHC Q4 Earnings?

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s FY2029 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

ALHC stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,624,050.84. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,002 shares of company stock worth $5,772,726. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

