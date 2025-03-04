What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Landsea Homes Q1 Earnings?

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $6.73 on Monday. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Huaijun Chen sold 3,565,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $36,543,474.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,525.75. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ming Tian sold 2,521,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $25,847,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,543,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,962.75. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 905,424 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,643,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 558,834 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,320,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 555,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,058,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

