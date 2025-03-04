What is William Blair’s Estimate for NTLA FY2029 Earnings?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $962.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

