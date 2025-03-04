William Blair Expects Higher Earnings for Global Industrial

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIC stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.07 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

