William Blair Predicts Merus’ FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Merus in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.58) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Merus Price Performance

Merus stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Merus has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 49.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

