William Blair Predicts Snowflake FY2027 Earnings

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Snowflake in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Snowflake’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

SNOW stock opened at $173.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,220,063. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

