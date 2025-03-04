Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,706 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after acquiring an additional 917,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 72,808 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,044 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

TRIP opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.86, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

