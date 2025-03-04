Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $8,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,142,000 after buying an additional 94,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after buying an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

