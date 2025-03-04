Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 298,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,222,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.