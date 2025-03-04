Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,429 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $245.64 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

