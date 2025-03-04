Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,916 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $366.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

