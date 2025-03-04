Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 333,338 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period.

Shares of FND stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FND shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

