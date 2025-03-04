Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 323.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 117,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 79,893 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOD opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.09 million, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

