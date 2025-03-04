Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,049 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $304.02 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.10 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.33. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,448 shares of company stock worth $3,543,172. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

