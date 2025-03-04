Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 62,637 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 235.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 726,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 3.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 32.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LX opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

