Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.91 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.55.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

