Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 37.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,268,000 after purchasing an additional 880,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,480,000 after acquiring an additional 220,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,431,000 after acquiring an additional 88,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,415,284,000 after acquiring an additional 52,489 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $213.02 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.