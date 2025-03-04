Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $310,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,867,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,192,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,632,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 695,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 168,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

