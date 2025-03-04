Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 3,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $83,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

SM Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE SM opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 4.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

