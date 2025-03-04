Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,746,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 247,160 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 216,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on ARLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $546,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,161,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,862,763.52. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 11,475 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $131,159.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 590,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,935.69. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,333 shares of company stock worth $1,656,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.