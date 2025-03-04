Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $343,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 66,982 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

