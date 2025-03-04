Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $390,000 Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 894,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $49,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,339.36. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,660 shares of company stock worth $5,123,749. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BYD opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.