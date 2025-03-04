Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $394,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,907 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 544,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 97,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

