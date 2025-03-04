Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,707,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 545,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 155,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 117,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $46,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,398.92. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875.99. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,669 shares of company stock valued at $211,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $287.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

